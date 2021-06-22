Massachusetts reports new low for coronavirus hospitalizations, U.S. death and case averages drop to milestone
Jun. 22—Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported five more coronavirus deaths and 48 new cases, continuing the trend of lower numbers amid the vaccine rollout. The number of COVID patients currently in Bay State hospitals is down to 100, which also marks a pandemic low. Hospitalizations on Monday dropped by eight patients from Sunday's total of 108 patients.