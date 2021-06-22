Cancel
Massachusetts reports new low for coronavirus hospitalizations, U.S. death and case averages drop to milestone

By Rick Sobey, Boston Herald
tribuneledgernews.com
 16 days ago

Jun. 22—Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported five more coronavirus deaths and 48 new cases, continuing the trend of lower numbers amid the vaccine rollout. The number of COVID patients currently in Bay State hospitals is down to 100, which also marks a pandemic low. Hospitalizations on Monday dropped by eight patients from Sunday's total of 108 patients.

