NEC has announced the joint development of RAN Intelligent Controllers (RIC) with NTT DOCOMO in support of intelligent Radio Access Networks (RAN). The two companies are aiming to reduce RAN operational costs, improve performance, and reduce power consumption through the use of RIC. Equipment conforming to O-RAN Fronthaul Interface Specifications enables interoperability with different vendors' products as well as the deployment of an optimal and flexible network that meets the needs of various use cases and network technology requirements. Furthermore, the introduction of RIC utilizing AI allows more sophisticated and efficient control of networks.