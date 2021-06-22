Cancel
Riverfront Park Amphitheater, other Wilmington venues continue to announce big concerts

 Jun. 22

Jun. 22—Another day, another major concert announcement for Wilmington's Riverfront Park Amphitheater. Singer, pianist, actor and all-around swell guy Harry Connick Jr. will grace the Riverfront Park stage on Aug. 25, according to the amphitheater's social media posts Monday morning. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25. Connick...

