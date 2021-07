Boeing Co. [S: BA] said late Wednesday that Brian West has been named the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Aug. 27. West, who will report to Chief Executive David Calhoun, was CFO of Refinitiv since 2018 and prior to that and a few other positions spent 16 years at General Electric Co. . He succeeds Greg Smith, who is retiring in July. Shares of Boeing edged higher in the extended session after the news and ended the regular trading day up 1.6%.