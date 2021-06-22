Cancel
Norman S Powell dead: Producer of 24 dies of acute respiratory failure aged 86

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37MUTV_0abXQXWU00

Norman S Powell, the producer of shows such as 24 and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, has died at the age of 86.

The longtime CBS executive passed away of acute respiratory failure on June 16.

His passing was confirmed by a spokesperson for his family to Deadline.

His work as a producer brought him two Emmy nominations - one for producing the 1977 ABC miniseries Washington Behind Closed Doors and another for guiding the second season (2002-03) of the Fox drama 24, which starred Kiefer Sutherland.

Norman was born into a showbiz family on November 2, 1934, and was the son of Oscar-nominated cinematographer George Barnes and actress Joan Blondell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbkRe_0abXQXWU00
Joan Blondell, Dick Powell, Ellen Powell, and Norman S. Powell

His career spanned over six decades and in his 13-year spell at CBS he advanced to senior vp of the network’s Entertainment Productions division.

There, he supervised development and production of more than 80 telefilms and 11 series.

Some of the shows and TV movies that were created under his watchful eye included the 1981 pilot for Cagney & Lacey, the 1989-96 reality show Rescue 911, which ran for seven years between 1989 and 1996, and a rebooted Twilight Zone in 1985.

His production manager career began in in the late 1950s, when he worked on TV Westerns as Wanted: Dead or Alive, Gunsmoke and The Rifleman.

He also is credited on productions including TNT’s The Lazarus Man and CBS' Orleans.

Before his death, Norman was working on a sequel to his 2009 Samuel Goldwyn-Showtime documentary Brothers at War. He also was writing a memoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Y8Zt_0abXQXWU00
Norman S Powell has died aged 86

He was a longtime member of the DGA as well as being an active member of the Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors, where he served two terms as chair.

He was also the recipient of the Caucus’ Distinguished Service Award and received a Lifetime Achievement Award too.

He is survived by wife, Ellen Levine, and their son Matthew, as well as his children by his first marriage, Sandra and Scott.

