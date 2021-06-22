Free MLB Picks For Today 6/22/2021
Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Pick Prediction 6/22/2021. Reds at Twins—MLB pick is Minnesota Twins +105. Starting for the Twins will be Bailey Ober. The righthander in his past three starts has allowed three earned runs in thirteen innings of work. Wade Miley counters for Minnesota. He too has put up good numbers. But Twins hitting better right now and their bullpen ERA in the past five games 3.05 with the Reds pen an ERA near seven. Play Minnesota +105.www.tonyspicks.com