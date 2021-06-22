Cancel
MLB

Free MLB Picks For Today 6/22/2021

 16 days ago

Cincinnati Reds vs. Minnesota Twins MLB Pick Prediction 6/22/2021. Reds at Twins—MLB pick is Minnesota Twins +105. Starting for the Twins will be Bailey Ober. The righthander in his past three starts has allowed three earned runs in thirteen innings of work. Wade Miley counters for Minnesota. He too has put up good numbers. But Twins hitting better right now and their bullpen ERA in the past five games 3.05 with the Reds pen an ERA near seven. Play Minnesota +105.

NJ.com

What Yankees’ Aaron Judge thinks of Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

NEW YORK — Angels star Shohei Ohtani crushed two home runs in the Yankees’ 11-5 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night. Ohtani, who also went deep Monday, will start on the mound and hit for himself Wednesday. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to...
MLB YRFI Night in America: As Spin Rates Go Down so Does NRFI

Tonight and every Tuesday during the MLB season is NRFI Night in America. What's an NRFI? It's a baseball betting proposition that stands for "no run first inning," in which you bet there will be zero runs scored in the first frame. (Unless you're betting a YRFI—yes run first inning.)
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
Cleveland Indians vs Tampa Bay Rays 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will play the second game of their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in Tropicana Field St. Petersburg, FL, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After a 4-3 defeat to the Houston Astros on Sunday, Cleveland is now 42-39. The Indians dropped six consecutive matches, eight of their last nine, and were wiped in a four-game series by the Astros. Cleveland ranks second in the American League Central, but it is six matches behind first-place Chicago.
Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros 7/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics (49-38) will battle the Houston Astros (53-33) in Game 2 of a three-game competition at the Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Oakland just concluded the series against the Boston Red Sox with a 2-1 standing over the weekend. The Athletics lost the opener at 2-3 on Friday but bounced back with a 7-6 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday. However, the A’s failed to score a single run in a 0-1 shutout loss in the series finale on Sunday. In Game 1 of the series, Oakland bowed to the Houston Astros at 6-9 on Tuesday. Starter Chris Bassitt picked up the loss after allowing 6 earned runs on 8 base hits with a walk and struck out 6 Houston batters in 4.1 innings pitched in the loss. First Baseman Matt Olson earned two RBIs on one base hit with a run while Shortstop Elvis Andrus made two runs with a triple and an RBI in the loss.
Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Wednesday

Bonus baseball! The Indians and Rays will play a pair as Tuesday's meeting was postponed as Tropical Storm Elsa passed through the Tampa/St. Petersburg area. The opener begins at 12:10 PM ET with six other matinees on getaway day for many teams. It's not the strongest card for streamers, at...
The Day

MLB roundup

Five Tampa Bay pitchers combined for seven hitless innings, and the Rays beat the Indians 4-0 Wednesday for a doubleheader sweep. Collin McHugh (two perfect innings), Josh Fleming (7-4 after allowing one walk in 2 2/3 innings), Diego Castillo (one out), Matt Wisler (one inning) and Pete Fairbanks (one inning) combined for the hitless performance in a game shortened to seven innings under pandemic rules.
NJ.com

Slugging lefty, possible Yankees trade target, is hottest hitter in MLB

With four weeks until the MLB non-waiver trade deadline, general managers would be wise to heed the old investment adage: buy low, sell high. For the Texas Rangers, the value of slugging lefty outfielder Joey Gallo may never be higher than it is right now. Introducing Yankees Insider: Get exclusive...
Atlanta Braves vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves (41-43) will face the Pittsburgh Pirates (31-53) in Game 2 of a quick two-game set duel at PNC Park Stadium in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Atlanta defeated the Miami Marlins in a three-game series by winning the series opener at 1-0 on Friday and the closing match at 8-7 on Saturday. However, the Braves lost Game 2 by a one-run deficit at 2-3 on Saturday. In Game 1 of the series, the Atlanta Braves kneeled to the Pittsburgh Pirates after a 1-11 defeat on Monday. Starter Max Fried struggled in his control after allowing six earned runs on seven base hits with two walks granted and struck out five Pittsburgh batters in 5.0 innings pitched in the loss. Right Fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. acquired the lone run scored by Atlanta in losing the series opener. First Baseman Freddie Freeman drove two base hits while 3rd Baseman Austin Riley and Shortstop Dansby Swanson added one base hit each in the losing effort for the Braves.
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

An AL East Division matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles will take place at Camden Yards on Tuesday night. This will be the first in a three-game set. The Blue Jays dropped their last game against the Rays at 5-1 bringing their record to 43-39. The Orioles lost to the Angels by a single run which brings their record to 27-57. The Blue Jays are in third place while the Orioles sit in last place at the AL East Standings.
Washington Nationals vs San Diego Padres 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals will play game two against the San Diego Padres at the Petco Park in San Diego, California on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10:10 PM EDT. The Nationals are 1-4 in their last 5 games this season. The team was swept by the LA Dodgers in its previous game series and ended the last match with a score of 1-5. Washington made up for its losses and won the first round against the Padres to a score of 7-5. The team made 7 runs, 12 hits, and 7 RBIs. Trea Turner homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. The final point was delivered by Victor Robles in the 8th inning. The team ranks 2nd in the NL East standings with a 41-42 record.
Boston Red Sox vs Los Angeles Angels 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Boston Red Sox will play game two against the Los Angeles Angels at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 9:38 PM EDT. The Red Sox are 9-1 in their last 10 games this season. The team won two of the three meetings against the Athletics in their previous series and ended the last match with a score of 1-0. Boston delivered 1 run and 6 hits during the match. The score was made by Alex Verdugo in the 6th inning. The team ranks 1st in the AL East standings with a 53-32 record.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Chicago Cubs 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Philadelphia Phillies (40-42) will battle the Chicago Cubs (42-43) in Game 2 of a series at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:05 PM ET. Philadelphia failed to complete a series sweep against the San Diego Padres after a 1-11 defeat in the final round on Sunday. The Phillies won the opening match at 4-3 on Friday and 4-2 in Game 2 on Saturday to grab the series victory at 2-1. In the series opener, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs at 13-3 on Monday. Pitcher Matt Moore lasted for 4.0 innings of work while allowing two earned runs on five base hits with two bases on balls and struck out four Chicago batters in the win. First Baseman Rhys Hoskins made two runs and a double with three RBIs earned while 3rd Baseman Alec Bohm acquired a two-run score on two base hits with two RBIs in the win.
Chicago White Sox vs Minnesota Twins 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox (49-35) will battle the Minnesota Twins (35-48) in a four-game set showdown at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8:10 PM ET. Chicago won the series opener over the Detroit Tigers at 8-5 on Friday but lost the next two games at 5-11 on Saturday and 5-6 on Sunday. Previously, the White Sox won the series over the Minnesota Twins by a sweep. In the next series, Chicago failed to score in the last two frames while driving eight base hits in a 5-8 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the opening match on Monday. Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia earned two RBIs apiece with Moncada pitching in a triple while Jose Abreu added a solo homer to complete the scoring for the White Sox in the loss. Pitcher Dylan Cease earned the loss and dropped to 7-4 after giving away six earned runs on six base hits while striking out eight Minnesota batters in 5.1 innings of work.
New York Yankees vs Seattle Mariners 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Seattle Mariners at the T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Yankees are coming off a weekend series against the New York Mets, putting up just 1 victory in 3 games during the set and moving to a 42-41 record on the year. New York is currently sitting 4th in the American League East Division.
Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will battle at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The Rockies are 6-1 in their last 7 games this season. The team won three of the four meetings with the Cardinals and ended the series finale with a score of 3-2. The team delivered 3 runs, 6 hits, and 3 RBIs in the game. Trevor Story homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. The winning point was made by Joshua Fuentes in the 9th. The team ranks 4th in the NL West standings with a 37-48 record.
3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Tuesday 7/6/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
July 7 MLB Betting Guide: Take the Padres Bats

Reds -1.5 Total: 9.5 Over (-104) | Under (-118) Odds to Win World Series: Reds +6000 | Royals +30000. Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Picks. Kauffman Stadium is a hitter-friendly venue, with a park factor this year of 103. With two effective teams and afternoon temperatures in the 80s, expect plenty of runs and the Fountains at Kauffman to have a busy day.

