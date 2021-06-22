Health Department may see money for COVID vaccines given
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department may be seeing some reimbursement from Medicaid and private insurance companies for the COVID-19 vaccines it has administered. Monday, the Steuben County Commissioners gave Alicia Walsh, administrator and chief environmental health specialist approval to have the Indiana Department of Health serve as a billing agent for insurance companies to bring some of those funds to the community.www.kpcnews.com