Angola, IN

Health Department may see money for COVID vaccines given

By Ashlee Hoos ahoos@kpcmedia.com
Evening Star
 17 days ago

ANGOLA — The Steuben County Health Department may be seeing some reimbursement from Medicaid and private insurance companies for the COVID-19 vaccines it has administered. Monday, the Steuben County Commissioners gave Alicia Walsh, administrator and chief environmental health specialist approval to have the Indiana Department of Health serve as a billing agent for insurance companies to bring some of those funds to the community.

