Public Health

Viewpoint: Who is behind anti-vax propaganda claiming COVID shots are killing people? Meet disinformation provocateurs Peter McCullough, Mike Adams and RFK, Jr.

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. At the extreme end of the antivax hysteria is, as one might expect, Mike Adams at NaturalNews.com proclaiming… VACCINE HOLOCAUST now accelerating: VAERS data show nearly 4,000% increase in vaccine deaths in 2021 (so far) vs. the entire year of 2020.

Robert F. Kennedy
Peter Mccullough
#Covid#Vax#Anti#Glp#Vaers#Defender#Covid Vaccine
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Salon

Anti-vax doctor, an adviser to Mike Lindell, claims COVID vaccine will "magnetize" you

Anti-vaccine doctor Sherri Tenpenny now testifying in favor of a bill to prohibit any Ohio business/school from mandating vaccines (Twitter/@Tylerjoelb) Steadfast anti-vaccination doctor Sherri Tenpenny, a confidant and adviser to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, aired a number of unfounded and seemingly unhinged conspiracy theories regarding coronavirus vaccines on Tuesday before a hearing held by a health committee in the Ohio state legislature.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'The tragedy of refusing to take Covid and vaccines seriously': Piers Morgan shares series of tweets from anti-vax father who rejected jab... ending with final one from his daughter revealing he caught virus and died

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to encourage people to get the coronavirus vaccination, using a tragic case to demonstrate his point. The 56-year-old TV personality took to Twitter to share the story of a father who appeared to refuse to have the vaccination, who has now reportedly died.
SocietyWicked Local

COLUMN: Anti-Black Lives Matter propaganda on my porch

To the person who put anti-anti-racist propaganda on my porch, I don’t know who you are, but I wish I did so I could talk with you personally. I’d like to learn why you would leave a 50-page pamphlet attacking the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on the porch of someone with a Black Lives Matter yard sign.
PsychologyPsyPost

New study indicates conspiracy theory believers have less developed critical thinking abilities

New research published in Applied Cognitive Psychology provides evidence that critical thinking skills are negatively related to belief in conspiracy theories. In other words, the study suggests that people with greater critical thinking skills are less likely to believe that terrorist attacks are being covertly directed by a country’s own government or that mind-control technology is secretly being used to control the population.
MilitaryTime

Accused of Being "Woke," Pentagon Pulled Into America's Culture Wars

After weeks of political backlash over Pentagon’s recent attempts to promote inclusion in the military, the nation’s top officer chided lawmakers who accused the armed services of becoming “woke.”. “I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned and non-commissioned officers...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

150,000 Black Women Were Forced Into the Eugenics Program in the 1970s

People protesting against the Eugenics program in 1974Wikimedia Commons. Since the start of eugenics in the 19th century, it has been one of the most debated ideologies within modern history, at least from an ethical perspective. The idea of human sterilization was invented by British explorer Francis Galton who was inspired by Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection. Due to the rise of hereditary diseases, natural selection in his eyes seemed like the best medical practice in combating these diseases and a way to “remove these diseases for future generations.”
Societymediaite.com

Washington Post Runs Video Encouraging White People To Go Through a ‘Period Of Deep Shame’ and Join ‘White Accountability Groups’

On the most recent installment of The Washington Post’s video series, The New Normal, guests on the show encourage White people to join “White accountability groups” and experience a “period of deep shame” while “acknowledging the harm our ancestors have caused.”. “In this episode,” said host Nicole Ellis, “We’re tackling...

