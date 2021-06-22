Viewpoint: Who is behind anti-vax propaganda claiming COVID shots are killing people? Meet disinformation provocateurs Peter McCullough, Mike Adams and RFK, Jr.

People protesting against the Eugenics program in 1974Wikimedia Commons. Since the start of eugenics in the 19th century, it has been one of the most debated ideologies within modern history, at least from an ethical perspective. The idea of human sterilization was invented by British explorer Francis Galton who was inspired by Charles Darwin’s theory of natural selection. Due to the rise of hereditary diseases, natural selection in his eyes seemed like the best medical practice in combating these diseases and a way to “remove these diseases for future generations.”