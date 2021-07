Omaha Storm Chasers 6, Toledo Mud Hens 5 (F/10)(box) Mark Leiter Jr. threw a solid game and the offense erupted for a four-run third inning to carry them to an early lead over the Storm Chasers. The Hens took advantage of poor control in the third, as the first three hitters reached on walks. Renato Nuñez followed with a blast to left center for a grand slam, his 13th homer of the year. They added another when Isaac Paredes launched a solo shot, his fourth, in the fifth inning. Alex Lange returned from the injured list tonight and tossed a scoreless sixth. He may be headed back to Detroit shortly.