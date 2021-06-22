Pack Outduels Dores 1-0

Last week, Washington announced numerous additions to its non-conference schedule for the rest of the decade. Fans had mixed reactions to the announcements. While securing the home leg of the Michigan series was good news, the home-and-home with Michigan State and the games against Boise State failed to encourage any reshuffling of fan calendars years in advance. Sure, both teams have been more good than bad and have had some great years in recent memory, but neither one is the type of opponent who can help UW rewrite its national narrative and break into the upper echelon of powerhouse teams. The biggest critique of Chris Petersen was his inability to win big games against the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, and Penn State. For Jimmy Lake the rewrite the script, he has to do more than remain among the Pac-12’s top tier; he has to win games that will catch the national spotlight.