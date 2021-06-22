Pack Outduels Dores 1-0

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — North Carolina State bested Vanderbilt in a classic pitcher’s duel Monday at the College World Series winning 1-0. The Commodores (46-16) fall into the loser’s bracket where they were face Stanford (39-16) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination game. A win there would earn them a rematch against the Wolfpack at 1 p.m. Friday.

