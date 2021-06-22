Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broomfield, CO

Contractor faces theft charges after Denver7 investigation

By Liz Gelardi
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Zk3N_0abXOegH00

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives . One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A Denver area contractor is facing charges, including felony theft, misdemeanor theft and charges related to installing plumbing without the proper license.

A senior investigator for the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office began investigating Theodore Welker, who goes by TJ, after Contact Denver7 aired a story exposing his business practices and broken promises .

The same district attorney’s office previously investigated Welker, the owner of Braveheart Construction, in July 2015. The investigation resulted in Welker being charged with felony theft, but he ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge while agreeing to pay $20,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, he violated his probation multiple times, failed to turn himself in and served time in jail.

In October 2020, the district attorney because aware of three new victims when Denver7 contacted the office. The victim names in the arrest affidavit have been redacted, but Contact Denver7’s Liz Gelardi spoke with three people who accused Welker of taking hefty down payments only to never finish the work.

One of those victims is Van Ngo, who confirms she spoke with investigators after the Denver7 story aired. She hired Welker during the summer of 2019 and paid him $5,000 out of a $13,000 contract to finish her basement. She said he installed framing for the drywall but then stopped showing up. Around that same time, she learned he had not pulled any of the required permits with the City and County of Broomfield.

“He said, 'I’m not going to do any more work for you unless you give me more money,'” Ngo said during a previous interview with Denver7.

After that story aired, another contractor reached out to Denver7 and offered to help Ngo finish her basement. Gerald Nunez with Colorado Builders Corp. offered to donate some of his time and materials for the project .

Over the next few months, Nunez collected an entire storage unit worth of building materials . Denver7 Gives also started a fundraising in Ngo’s name and soon raised more than $2,000. A check was presented to Ngo and the money will be used to help Nunez offset his expenses.

Click here to go directly to the Denver7 Gives donation form then choose a campaign

“I’m so grateful, and thank you for all the viewers that have helped me so far, and I cannot express enough words for that,” Ngo said.

Unlike the last contractor, Nunez is in the process of pulling permits and hopes to start the project soon.

Welker is set to appear in court on July 19.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Business
Broomfield, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
Broomfield, CO
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braveheart Construction#Colorado Builders Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy