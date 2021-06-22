Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Making a Difference in our Community — Gwen Hornsey

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwen Hornsey talks about volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children. What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?. "A desire to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, specifically children." What makes volunteering important to a community?. "We are all so busy in life, but making...

www.muskogeephoenix.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Community#Casa#Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Washington, DCNorthern Virginia Daily

Mona Charen: The difference a father makes

There was a Father's Day parade in Washington, D.C., last week that warmed my family obsessed heart. It was called the Black Fathers Matter motorcade, and it featured silver and black balloons, a band serenading the crowd aboard a flatbed truck, kids singing their dads' praises, community leaders, politicians and at the end, a pop-up tent to provide COVID-19 vaccines for those who needed them.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Library a place to reassemble our community

As we emerge from the pandemic, I am hearing a common thread from our community – the need for connection and access. The Durango Public Library is well-versed in offering services that provide that sense of connectedness to each other and the world. Access to the physical collection is a...
Religionmountainmedianews.com

Thrasher youth “all over town, making a difference”

When Pastor B. Failes of Thrasher Memorial UMC described to the congregation what the youth mission team had been up to the week of June 14-18, he commented that they had been “all over town, making a difference.”. Traditionally, the Thrasher Youth Mission Team travels to Appalachia each summer to...
AdvocacyValdosta Daily Times

MARTINEZ: Supporting our community … and beyond

When looking for a firm to help you work toward your financial goals – whether it’s affording retirement, helping a child or grandchild pay for higher education, or making a luxury purchase, such as vacation home – you obviously want to find one with the resources you need. But I...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Make a Difference: Tutoring, blood drives and host a student

Northwest Wisconsin CEP seeks tutors to meet with adults who want to improve their literacy skills. Individuals interested in tutoring will receive training to deliver student-centered education, which is provided free of charge. Tutors are matched with learners and meet regularly in mutually agreed upon public locations such as a library, job center or coffee shop. In addition to reading, writing, math and computer skills, tutors can also help navigate online job applications, set up a budget, attain the GED or HSED, prepare to enter college, create a resume, write letters and more. They may also help English language learners with reading, writing and conversation skills. Tutors are needed in the following counties: Ashland, Douglas, Sawyer and Washburn. Contact Laura Sullivan, regional manager at Northwest Wisconsin CEP, at 715-392-6127 or email lsullivan@nwcep.org.
ReligionKokomo Tribune

Use your God-given gifts to make a difference

Within everyone of us, God has bestowed gifts — or, talents — upon that the world will make room for their use. Our gifts enable us to fulfill our visions and desires. For each of us, these gifts can make for us a great way in life. “A person’s gift...
Auburndale, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

New Purpose Thrift making a difference

Tanika Poole is a survivor. She survived the abuse of two husbands and wants to help other women in similar situations. Her first husband was physically and emotionally abusive to her. After years of enduring the mistreatment, she fled to Florida from Chicago. Eventually, she married again only to discover her second husband was abusing her daughters.
CharitiesParis Post-Intelligencer

How Paris makes a difference in the Republic of Uganda

Few would likely expect Paris to have a direct connection with East Africa, but a group of ladies known as the Heartfelt Stitchers work in association with an international group to provide clothing and other resources to impoverished Ugandan people. These women — Karen Erskin, Lydia Freyburger, Jan Gorrell, Mary...
CharitiesThe News

Seeking to make a difference in seniors lives

Recently, area senior centers reopened after being closed for more than a year. Even though seniors were closed to foot traffic, workers still strived to ensure seniors were provided for. Under the umbrella of non-profit SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging are 36 senior centers in 17 counties including those in...
Charitieshometownsource.com

Gulden: You can make a difference for hungry families

Minnesota summers were made for trips to the cabin, boat rides on the lake and farmers market outings, not food shelf visits. Children are home from school and the family budget is tight. The Morrison County Food Shelf helps provide nutritious fruits, vegetables, dairy and proteins to these families and needs your help this summer.
Damariscotta, MElcnme.com

After Deadline: The Difference a Year Makes

Back in April 2020 when I had been interning as a photojournalist for the Lincoln County News for only a couple of weeks, one of my first assignments was to use my newly minted photographic skills to illustrate a story by Evan Houk. He had written a piece about how COVID-19 was impacting the direct support professionals at Mobius Inc., a nonprofit organization in Damariscotta that serves individuals with disabilities.
Narragansett, RIindependentri.com

Letter: Women’s Club thanks you for support

The past year has been challenging, but thanks to the generosity of community members who donated time, goods, and services to our recent fundraiser, we are full of hope. The Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs Women’s Club of South County is dedicated to improving life locally through volunteerism. Our club is especially well known for raising and distributing funds in the form of Grow Hope Grants to local nonprofit agencies whose good works fall into one of four areas: art, conservation, education, and social services. We also award scholarships to local women in need to enable them to become self-sufficient by obtaining a degree or other credentials necessary for practicing a vocation. Unfortunately, our large fundraiser — an annual Book & Author luncheon at The Dunes Club in Narragansett — had to be canceled last year, due to the Covid crisis.
Loudon County, TNCitizen Tribune

Churches approaching normalcy

Area churches are beginning to see a rise in activities and attendance after more than a year of shutdowns and cancellations. Youth ministries, community service and fellowship opportunities suffered during the pandemic. The Rev. Amy Cook, Loudon United Methodist Church pastor, said the church is finally getting children’s programs “back together.”
Warren, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

SWAG Sisters seek to make a difference

WARREN — A city woman once on her own troubled path will be using her experiences to turn around the lives of area women and young girls through a series of programs in the coming weeks. The Black & White Affair, Sundresses, Pearls and Hats Conference will be held 1...
News 12

12 Making a Difference: Paul Weisman

Paul Weisman was diagnosed with ALS more than eight years ago. That's when he joined the Ride for Life. Now he's the patient at the center of the organization, working to find a cure. He's this month's 12 Making a Difference.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Veteran to use donated van to Make A Difference for others

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Veterans of Foreign Wars is Making A Difference for a veteran with disabilities. The organization presented a van to Iraq War veteran Alan Lewis. Lewis required the amputation of both his legs after hitting a land mine in Baghdad. While recovering, he discovered a love of adaptive sports and has competed nationally.
CharitiesHerald Community Newspapers

'Syd & Malcolm' podcast addresses making a civic difference

Rock and Wrap it Up! has been serving food to those in need for decades and recently, chief executive officer and founder Syd Mandelbaum began a podcast to increase awareness about his organization and others that address food waste and hunger. When Rock and Wrap it Up! began, volunteers collected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy