Making a Difference in our Community — Gwen Hornsey

The past year has been challenging, but thanks to the generosity of community members who donated time, goods, and services to our recent fundraiser, we are full of hope. The Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs Women’s Club of South County is dedicated to improving life locally through volunteerism. Our club is especially well known for raising and distributing funds in the form of Grow Hope Grants to local nonprofit agencies whose good works fall into one of four areas: art, conservation, education, and social services. We also award scholarships to local women in need to enable them to become self-sufficient by obtaining a degree or other credentials necessary for practicing a vocation. Unfortunately, our large fundraiser — an annual Book & Author luncheon at The Dunes Club in Narragansett — had to be canceled last year, due to the Covid crisis.