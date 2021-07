In addition to the update on the new South Point Elementary building, another construction project drew the attention of the Washington School Board Wednesday night. Two representatives from CTS Group, a Chesterfield-based energy services company, presented and answered questions about a proposed contract to replace all of the lights inside the district’s 11 buildings with more efficient LED fixtures. The proposed project would cost the district $1,641,749, hinging on two rebates from Ameren that total $178,842. One of those rebates is guaranteed because the board approved the contract before July 31, but the other rebate, which makes up half of the total, is first come, first served to schools updating their lights.