Coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers were busy Monday adding commitments from three players in the class of 2022. Tight end JT Seagreaves (Monroe, Wis.) started things off in the early afternoon and was followed up by athlete Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Penn.) in the early evening. Then it was cornerback A’khoury Lyde’s (Wayne, N.J.) turn, as he became the fifth overall commit for Wisconsin in the class.