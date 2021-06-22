Cancel
Franklin man sentenced to 9 years in prison following 2019 narcotics investigation

By Matt Masters
williamsonhomepage.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Franklin man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday following a 2019 investigation into narcotics and weapons charges. 28-year-old Marcellous Deshawn Robertson appeared in a Williamson County courtroom on Monday where he accepted a plea deal with prosecutors that saw Robertson plead guilty to possession of cocaine in the amount of .5 grams or more with intent to sell or deliver, and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon with a drug offense.

