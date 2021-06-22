Cancel
Study: Immune responses may develop against other proteins produced by SARS-CoV-2

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll coronaviruses produce four primary structural proteins and multiple nonstructural proteins. However, the majority of antibody-based SARS-CoV-2 research has focused on the spike and nucleocapsid proteins. A study published in PLOS Biology by Anna Heffron, Irene Ong and colleagues at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA, suggests that immune responses may...

ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates ~90% efficacy against SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, scientists have summarized the safety and efficacy profile of the full-length spike-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine NVX-CoV2373 (Novavax). The findings reveal that the two-dose regimen of the vaccine is almost 90% effective against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Moreover, the vaccine shows high efficacy against the B.1.1.7 variant (Alpha) of SARS-CoV-2.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceFuturity

New drug target reveals potential to stop C. diff infection

A new study paves the way for the development of next generation therapeutics for the prevention and treatment of Clostridioides difficile infection. C. difficile infection (CDI) is the most frequent cause of health-care-acquired gastrointestinal infections and death in developed countries. Published in Nature Communications, the study reveals the first 3D...
American Council on Science and Health

Could We Be Wrong About Ivermectin And COVID-19?

While effective vaccines are an incredibly important part of the COVID-19 solution, none are completely effective, and so we do need anti-virals to reduce the severity of those who become infected. There have been many candidates that have come and gone, most recently Ivermectin as we have written. A new study published in PLOS Medicine looks at the design of these studies and suggests that in the urgency to treat, we did not craft well-designed studies to demonstrate efficacy.
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
Impact of disease-modifying treatments on humoral response after COVID-19 vaccination: A mirror of the response after SARS-CoV-2 infection

Rev Neurol (Paris). 2021 Jun 16:S0035-3787(21)00569-5. doi: 10.1016/j.neurol.2021.05.001. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To analyze the humoral response after COVID-19 vaccination in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) according to disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) and in comparison with the humoral response after SARS-CoV-2 infection. METHODS: We included 28 MS patients with serological...
SciencePhys.org

Identification of two pathways for SARS-CoV-2 entry into cells

SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Ideally, to prevent its spread, treatments should target the early stages of infection before the virus penetrates cells. A joint investigation by INRAE and Heidelberg University, Germany, has revealed the mechanisms by which the virus enters host cells. The results, published in EMBO Journal on 23rd June, show that SARS-CoV-2 uses two entry pathways: a fast route in cells expressing a specific protease (TMPRSS2) on their surface and a slow route in cells devoid of this protease. These findings offer new perspectives for the development of antiviral strategies that would target both cell entry pathways adopted by SARS-CoV-2.
The Clinical Review Committee: Impact of the Development of In Vitro Diagnostic Tests for SARS-CoV-2 Within RADx Tech

IEEE Open J Eng Med Biol. 2021 Apr 28;2:138-141. doi: 10.1109/OJEMB.2021.3070818. eCollection 2021 Apr 28. The NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADxSM) Tech Program was created to speed the development, validation, and commercialization of innovative point-of-care (POC) and home-based tests, and to improve clinical laboratory tests, that can directly detect SARS-CoV-2. Leveraging the experience of the Point-of-Care Technologies Research Network, a Clinical Review Committee (CRC) composed of clinicians, bioengineers, regulatory experts, and laboratorians was created to provide structured feedback to SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic innovators. The CRC convened 53 meetings with 49 companies offering SARS-CoV-2 tests in POC and reference laboratory formats as well as collection materials. The CRC identified common barriers to device design finalization including biosafety, workflow, result reporting, regulatory requirements, sample type, supply chain, limit of detection, lack of relevant validation data, and price-performance-use mismatch. Feedback from companies participating was positive.
UK study finds SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in domestic cats and dogs

Researchers analyzed sera from pet cats and dogs and found them to have developed antibodies against the virus later on during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. These findings suggest that viral prevalence among the human populations could have led to the pets becoming infected. Although it mainly affects humans,...
Unusual coronavirus protein is potential drug target to fight COVID-19

The SARS-CoV-2 virus contains a gene that codes for a strange protein that could be a good target for drugs to fight COVID-19 and possibly other coronavirus infections, according to a new study from the University of California, Berkeley. When the virus injects its genome into a cell, the so-called...
Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection rescues B and T cell responses to variants after first vaccine dose

Science, abh1282, this issue p. 1418; see also abj2258, p. 1392. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine rollout has coincided with the spread of variants of concern. We investigated whether single-dose vaccination, with or without prior infection, confers cross-protective immunity to variants. We analyzed T and B cell responses after first-dose vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech messenger RNA vaccine BNT162b2 in health care workers (HCW) followed longitudinally, with or without prior Wuhan-Hu-1 SARS-CoV-2 infection. After one dose, individuals with prior infection showed enhanced T cell immunity, antibody-secreting memory B cell response to the spike protein, and neutralizing antibodies effective against variants B.1.1.7 and B.1.351. By comparison, HCW receiving one vaccine dose without prior infection showed reduced immunity against variants. B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 spike mutations resulted in increased, abrogated, or unchanged T cell responses, depending on human leukocyte antigen (HLA) polymorphisms. Single-dose vaccination with BNT162b2 in the context of prior infection with a heterologous variant substantially enhances neutralizing antibody responses against variants.
Immune cells in the human biliary system mapped

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have analyzed and described in detail the immune cells residing in the human bile duct. The findings may pave the way for new treatment strategies against disorders of the bile duct, which are often linked to immunological processes. The study is published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

