Dave Aranda and the Baylor football staff have been on a major hot-streak lately picking up 3 commits this past weekend and now picking up 2 more over the past few days. As we all know, it was a rough first year during a pandemic year for the new coaching staff, so for them to build this kind of momentum on the recruiting trail in spite of that is a huge testament to Aranda, his staff, and their ability to connect with guys. It is reminscent of Rhule’s 2018 class which was maybe the best Baylor has ever taken and it came after a 1 win season. A huge shoutout to the current players as well, because recruits often are “sold” by the guys are who already there. You can’t fake genuine.