Researchers decode the mechanisms of cell renewal process

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human intestine is made up of more than 40 square meters of tissue, with a multitude of folds on its internal surface that resemble valleys and mountain peaks in order to increase the absorption of nutrients. The intestine also has the unique characteristic of being in a continuous state of self-renewal.

www.news-medical.net
#Stem Cells#Cell Biology#Cancer
Health

Differences in human and mouse brain cells have implications for research into neurological disorders

A UCLA-led study comparing brain cells known as astrocytes in humans and mice found that mouse astrocytes are more resilient to oxidative stress, a damaging imbalance that is a mechanism behind many neurological disorders. A lack of oxygen triggers molecular repair mechanisms in these mouse astrocytes but not in human astrocytes. In contrast, inflammation activates immune-response genes in human astrocytes but not mouse astrocytes.
Science

Relaxation processes in silicon heterojunction solar cells probed via noise spectroscopy

We have employed state-of-the-art cross-correlation noise spectroscopy (CCNS) to study carrier dynamics in silicon heterojunction solar cells (SHJ SCs). These cells were composed of a light absorbing n-doped monocrystalline silicon wafer contacted by passivating layers of i-a-Si:H and doped a-Si:H selective contact layers. Using CCNS, we are able to resolve and characterize four separate noise contributions: (1) shot noise with Fano factor close to unity due to holes tunneling through the np-junction, (2) a 1/f term connected to local potential fluctuations of charges trapped in a-Si:H defects, (3) generation-recombination noise with a time constant between 30 and 50 μs and attributed to recombination of holes at the interface between the ITO and n-a-Si:H window layer, and (4) a low-frequency generation-recombination term observed below 100 K which we assign to thermal emission over the ITO/ni-a-Si:H interface barrier. These results not only indicate that CCNS is capable of reveling otherwise undetectable relaxation process in SHJ SCs and other multi-layer devices, but also that the technique has a spatial selectivity allowing for the identification of the layer or interface where these processes are taking place.
Mathematics

Bayesian Mechanics for Stationary Processes

This paper develops a Bayesian mechanics for adaptive systems. Firstly, we model the interface between a system and its environment with a Markov blanket. This affords conditions under which states internal to the blanket encode information about external states. Second, we introduce dynamics and represent adaptive systems as Markov blankets...
Science

Novel technique decodes mechanisms controlling executive functions of the primate brain

The human brain is a wonderfully enigmatic organ, helping to juggle multiple tasks efficiently to help us get through a long day! This feature, called executive function, seats primates like us at the pinnacle of evolution. The prospect of losing the spectacular flow of neural information in our brains because of an accident or disease is, thus, unnerving. In the event of such an unfortunate occurrence, to restore the brain to its previous working condition with full functionality--to reboot it, so to speak--would need a better understanding of the specific neural pathways involved in our daily activities that rely on working memory and decision-making--two important executive functions.
Cancer

Researchers unravel new mechanism that enables cancer development

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center have uncovered a new mechanism that activates specific genes, leading to the development of cancers. They showed that a mutation that fuses two unrelated genes can promote a process similar to that observed...
Science

Brown researchers shine new light on solar cell design

In the bustling laboratories of the School of Engineering, a team of innovative material scientists work to create a brighter, more sustainably powered tomorrow. Their recently published advancements to improve the durability of perovskite solar cells promise to advance renewable energy and solar technology. The study, which was published in...
Davis, CA

Research Provides Roadmap To HIV Eradication Via Stem Cell Therapy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a groundbreaking study, a team of the University of California- Davis Health researchers have uncovered the stem cells’ ability to restore immunity and repair gut damage caused by HIV. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, discovered a special type of stem cell...
Chemistry

Mechanical Frustration of Phase Separation in the Cell Nucleus by Chromatin

Liquid-liquid phase separation is a fundamental mechanism underlying subcellular organization. Motivated by the striking observation that optogenetically generated droplets in the nucleus display suppressed coarsening dynamics, we study the impact of chromatin mechanics on droplet phase separation. We combine theory and simulation to show that cross-linked chromatin can mechanically suppress droplets’ coalescence and ripening, as well as quantitatively control their number, size, and placement. Our results highlight the role of the subcellular mechanical environment on condensate regulation.
Science

Decoding humans’ survival from coronaviruses

Newswise — An international team of researchers co-led by the University of Adelaide and the University of Arizona has analysed the genomes of more than 2,500 modern humans from 26 worldwide populations, to better understand how humans have adapted to historical coronavirus outbreaks. In a paper published in Current Biology,...
Mathematics

Decoding electron dynamics

Electron motion in atoms and molecules is of fundamental importance to many physical, biological, and chemical processes. Exploring electron dynamics within atoms and molecules is essential for understanding and manipulating these phenomena. Pump-probe spectroscopy is the conventional technique. The 1999 Nobel Prize in Chemistry provides a well-known example wherein femtosecond pumped laser pulses served to probe the atomic motion involved in chemical reactions. However, because the timescale of electron motion within atoms and molecules is on the order of attoseconds (10-18 seconds) rather than femtoseconds (10-15 seconds), attosecond pulses are required to probe electron motion. With the development of the attosecond technology, lasers with pulse durations shorter than 100 attoseconds have become available, providing opportunities for probing and manipulating electron dynamics in atoms and molecules.
Science

Studies reveal key process needed for cells to recover from stress

A pair of papers from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital shows ubiquitination is needed for disassembly of stress granules, which are linked to neurodegenerative diseases. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital scientists are studying the processes that enable cells to respond and adapt to environmental stress, many of which are also...
Science

Canadian researchers discover ‘spider web’ mechanism that can trap, kill viruses

TORONTO (CTV Network) — A group of Canadian immunologists have discovered a previously unknown mechanism, which they say acts like a spider web to trap and kill pathogens including influenza or SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Researchers out of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. found that neutrophils, the most abundant white blood cells in the human body, “explode” when they bind to these antibody-coated pathogens in the respiratory tract and release DNA outside of the cell, creating a “sticky tangle” that serves as a trap.
Cancer

Researchers Engineer Cells to Destroy Malignant Tumor, Leaving Other Cells Alone

HAMILTON, Ontario — During a new study, researchers at McMaster University developed promising new cancer immunotherapy by using cancer-killing cells genetically engineered outside the body to find and destroy malignant tumors. The modified “natural killer” cells can differentiate between cancer cells and healthy cells that are often intermingled in and...
Science

UVA researchers working on 'growing' mouse from stem cells

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia are crafting a real-life mouse from stem cells, and it's starting to grow. Stem cells can turn into other cell types like heart, brain, bone, and nerve, so by starting with the right cells, scientists hope to grow a mouse.
Medical Science

UVA researchers make major strides in harnessing stem cells to battle disease

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The tiny mouse embryo has a heart that beats. Its muscles, blood vessels, gut and nervous system are beginning to develop. But this embryo is unusual: it was made in a lab, out of mouse embryonic stem cells, and represents the most sophisticated in vitro (in a dish) model of a mammal ever so created.
Science

Researchers introduce novel type of click reaction for living cells and organisms

Increasing our understanding of cellular processes requires information about the types of biomolecules involved, their locations, and their interactions. This requires the molecules to be labeled without affecting physiological processes (bioorthogonality). This works when the markers are very quickly and selectively coupled using small molecules and “click chemistry”. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a team of researchers has now introduced a novel type of click reaction that is also suitable for living cells and organisms.
Science

Molecular machines mechanically talk to cells

For the first time, an artificial molecular motor has been created that can ‘talk’ to living cells – by gently pulling their surface with enough physical force to elicit a biochemical response. The approach could help scientists decode the language that cells use to communicate with each other in tissues.

