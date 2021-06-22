Community Vision Planning Workshop

We want your input to shape the future of our community. Over the next several months, the City, in partnership with WGI consultants, will conduct outreach efforts and data collection to create the City's 2045 Vision Plan. This plan will direct long range action to guide city programs, future planning studies, and establish funding priorities. Join us June 23, at 5:00pm in Central Park for a workshop. The event is open to ALL. Food trucks on site: Sunshine Grindz, Indulge, and Kona Ice! Can’t make the event? Please check out the City’s website for survey links and more information: http://www.fbfl.us/1032/Vision-2045 (must copy and paste url).