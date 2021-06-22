Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Community Vision Planning Workshop

fbfl.us
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe want your input to shape the future of our community. Over the next several months, the City, in partnership with WGI consultants, will conduct outreach efforts and data collection to create the City's 2045 Vision Plan. This plan will direct long range action to guide city programs, future planning studies, and establish funding priorities. Join us June 23, at 5:00pm in Central Park for a workshop. The event is open to ALL. Food trucks on site: Sunshine Grindz, Indulge, and Kona Ice! Can’t make the event? Please check out the City’s website for survey links and more information: http://www.fbfl.us/1032/Vision-2045 (must copy and paste url).

www.fbfl.us
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Planning#Wgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy