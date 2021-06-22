Deck Cheatham: If-only
Jimmy was reared in modest means. A wholesome family, Jimmy's parents worked hard and taught their children proper values and morals. They attended church regularly and the children rarely missed a day of school or the parents a day of work. Each member in the family contributed to the household responsibilities. Of course, there was the occasional excuse of forgetting to do them, but each child responded to a good reminder. Harmony characterized their everyday life. But they lived on the fringes, teetering between a better life defined by more income and a life close to having nothing should a calamity befall them.www.dailycitizen.news