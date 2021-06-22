Deck Cheatham: If-only

A father-of-11 passed away on the day of his wedding just as his wife was walking towards him down the aisle. Sitting in a chair at the end of the aisle, the 57-year-old man was waiting at the altar for his partner of 21 years. But when she finally walked down the aisle with their son and reached the altar, she found her partner unresponsive. As the devastated bride revealed what happened, she said she planned the wedding on short notice so they could fulfill their last wish in the little time he had left.