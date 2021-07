Turkey on Friday called the European Union's plan to provide additional aid for Syrian refugees on Turkish soil a "big delusion" that will not fix migration problems. The EU is offering Turkey 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) to help with migration management and border controls, according to the Associated Press, which reports that 3.7 million Syrian refugees are estimated to reside in the country. Turkey called the move a way "to ensure the EU's own peace and security." The EU has already offered Turkey 6 billion euros ($7.2 billion) in an effort to persuade the country to stop refugees from leaving.