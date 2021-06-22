Will Taylor shares the latest on his plans with TCI

Among the players set to enroll at Clemson this week is Will Taylor, a two-sport star from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, S.C.

Taylor, a quarterback and outfielder, signed to play both football and baseball for the Tigers last December and will move in at Clemson this Thursday.

“I’m pumped,” he told The Clemson Insider this week. “Can’t wait to get on campus and get things started.”

Taylor – and fellow Clemson football/baseball signee Bubba Chandler – would be welcome additions to the football team, which needs depth at quarterback after Taisun Phommachanh tore his Achilles in the spring game. The baseball team, which is coming off its first losing season in 64 years, could certainly use Taylor and Chandler as well.

But both players are potential first-round draft picks in July’s MLB Draft – with Chandler projected as a top-10 selection in a lot of recent mock drafts and Taylor mentioned as a top-30 prospect by some mock drafts as well – so they may soon have big decisions to make regarding their futures.

Taylor, in speaking with TCI, did not rule out the possibility of pursuing professional baseball if the right opportunity presents itself but said, “As of now I am going to Clemson 100 percent.”

“I will possibly put some thought into it if a professional team reaches out closer to the draft,” he said. “But as of now I am a Tiger.”

In the meantime, as he awaits the MLB Draft, which begins on July 11, Taylor has met with head football coach Dabo Swinney as well as head baseball coach Monte Lee in the past couple of weeks.

“We talked about how we would manage time between both sports and what that would look like,” Taylor said.

Taylor has also worked out for some MLB teams ahead of the draft.

“I have done a few workouts that were local with a couple of teams,” he said.

Taylor told TCI that Chandler plans to move in at Clemson on Thursday, too, and they will be roommates.

Looking ahead, Taylor said his goals for his freshman year at Clemson on the gridiron and diamond are simple.

“Help contribute to both teams and win championships,” he said.

As a senior in 2020, Taylor passed for 2,237 yards and 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions in 10 games while leading Dutch Fork to the 5A state title. His junior baseball season in the spring of 2020 was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic, but he batted .432 for Ben Lippen (Columbia, S.C.) as a sophomore the previous spring.

