Pet Photographer Debuts New Puppy Book With Fundraiser for Local Rescue

Sat 6/26 @ 2-4PM Cleveland photographer Greg Murray has become known and loved for his pet photography — especially of dogs. His first book Peanut Butter Dogs had an offbeat and seemingly narrow topic: it was literally photos of dogs, who had just eaten peanut butter. But it struck a chord with animal lovers and was wildly popular. His second Pit Bull Heroes was devoted to rehabilitating the reputation of this oft-maligned breed.