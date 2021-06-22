In your town

Best Pot in Town contest: The annual flower pot decorating contest hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance is underway. Terra cotta pots are available for the public to purchase, decorate and add plants and flowers. Completed pots must be returned by July 6 at the Jonathan Pitney House to be entered for judging. Winners will be announced at the garden party gala 6 p.m. July 7. Participants can register and purchase their pots via PayPal. For information, visit abseconarts.com.