Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

And Just Like That, Halters Became Summer's #1 Micro-Trend

By Anna LaPlaca
Posted by 
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I know it seems like all we can talk about lately is the great Y2K fashion renaissance. Trust me—I was a tween in the era, so there's definitely a lot of sartorial elements that I hoped I'd never see again, but this next trend I'm about to dive into is one that's officially become too big to brush off. Ladies and gentlemen, we present the return of halter necklines. Seeing as the aesthetic of the early aughts is reaching a fever pitch, so too are the going-out looks, and among them, halter tops and dresses are suddenly everywhere I look.

www.whowhatwear.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maxi Dress#Halter#Summer Vacation#Staud Kanha#Cult Gaia Leslie#Katarina#Enza Costa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

10 Midi Dress Trends Taking Over Our Summer Wardrobe (& How We’re Styling Them)

All hail the midi dress. Through rain or shine, dinner dates, important work meetings and snoozed alarms, she’s always there for us. Comfy, classy and totally versatile. In heatwaves especially, she comes into her own – a light, easy outfit-in-one (just add sandals). For those of us sick to death of our loungewear but not quite ready to embrace waistbands, a midi is the perfect middle ground. A surefire way to look put-together, even when you’ve been working from bed all morning.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Beat the Summer Heat With KITH Women's New Collection

KITH Women is back with a brand new Summer 2021 collection. The 87-piece range highlights the label’s signature dusty and neutral color palette seen on an array of seasonal silhouettes. As more beaches start to reopen, update your swimwear collection with the brand’s Degrade Amara U-Neck Top and Bottom set,...
ApparelPopSugar

Curvy Girls, These 15 Dresses Will Get You Through Summer in Style — Trust Us

Summer is the season of pool parties, nights out, and flirty dresses. They're all we want to wear this season because they're the easiest outfit imaginable and oh so comfortable. From easy off-the-shoulder styles to flattering wrap dresses and comfortable, casual picks, there's so much to choose from, it can feel overwhelming. But that's where we come in.
Apparelfashionisers.com

The 6 Best Types of Leggings That You Can Wear as Pants

One of the hottest debates in the fashion world pertains to whether you can wear leggings as pants. One camp deems leggings to be most appropriate for long tops, tunics, and dresses, while the other argues that they can be worn like jeans or slacks. While it’s certainly true that leggings look good with longer tops, there’s no reason why they can’t be styled like regular pants. They can be dressed up or dressed down depending on the event or activity. It doesn’t hurt that they have more stretch and are easier to put on than pants, too.
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

The Surprising Menswear Trend Taking Over Women’s Closets This Summer

When it comes to fashion trends, there are generally two types—those that are obnoxiously omnipresent and those that fly under the radar. The first camp announces itself loudly and is everywhere you turn. (looking at you Tie-dye.) You can’t decide if you love it, hate it or if you’re stuck in limbo because you just don’t want to wear the exact same thing as everyone else.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

We’re Calling It: This Is the Summer of the Halter Top Revival

After a long year of limited social life, getting dressed to go out might seem a little daunting. Not sure what to wear on a date? To a bar? A club? Remember those? With the return of nightlife, you’ll certainly need something fabulous to wear. And if crop tops feel too revealing and if you’re not quite ready to jump straight into a tight mini dress, consider something a bit more subtle that still feels dressed up for an evening out. Perhaps the halter top?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

The New Dress Micro-Trend No One Knows About Yet

The dress trend I'm about to share with you is on the brink of fame. While still micro in stature, there is no doubt in my mind that, within just a few months, this is the dress trend you'll be seeing everywhere from summer through fall. The trend is actually more of a detail, and as previously mentioned, it's definitely still bubbling. It has to do with the shape of the bodice on the dress either coming to a sharp V-shape or being wider with seams that just graze the inside of the hip bone. After taking a look at the detail on the dresses and imagery below, you'll likely be reminded of a princess's dress or a ballerina's tutu. If that's what you see, you're not far off. One of the dresses below from Sleeper is actually named the Belle Dress for that very reason.
Lifestyleaustinmonthly.com

Mushrooms Are Summer’s Hottest Wellness Trend

Perfect for athletes, this energizing formula contains both cordyceps and ashwagandha. ($23.29) at onnit.com. Lion’s mane and other super mushrooms are incorporated into this dairy-free creamer. ($21.99 for two) at picnikshop.com. Éminence Organic Skin Care Snow Mushroom Moisture Cloud Eye Cream. Combat under-eye puffiness with the help of revitalizing snow...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

9 Desert Outfits to Pack for Your Summer Trip

Even though Coachella and Stagecoach aren't happening this year, there’s no reason you can’t make a trek out to the desert for a weekend away. Whether you happen to live close by or are planning on making a trip out for some well-deserved R&R, be sure to pack some desert outfits that’ll keep you feeling cool and stylish throughout your trip.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Hollywood's #1 Stylist Dressed Me for Every Event on My Cal—Here How It Went

Even though I'm a fashion editor, I'm not immune to feeling like I have nothing to wear. I definitely still have many moments in which I throw my arms up in the air and say to myself, "I wish someone would just dress me." As our social lives pick up again and my own calendar starts to look how it used to, I'm once again faced with this sartorial dilemma, but this time, I am giving up the reins and turning to an expert for styling advice.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Forbes

Summer’s Here: Here Are The Top Five Coolest Popsicle Trends

Popsicles are the ultimate in edible luxury during the summer months, and what’s even better is that they can be plant based, gluten free, sugar free and even healthy. Popsicles were reportedly invented in 1905 when 11-year old Frank Epperson accidentally left a container of powdered soda and water, with a mixing stick inside, on his San Francisco porch overnight. All it took was an unexpectedly cold night for the popsicle to be born—which Epperson would commercially debut as an Epsicle in 1923. Epperson’s children eventually convinced him to file a patent for the frozen treat under the name popsicle.
Designers & Collectionsmanofmany.com

7 – MONCLER FRGMT Channels the Godfather of Streetwear’s ‘Sixth Sense’

With the creative direction of Hiroshi Fujiwara, 7 – MONCLER FRGMT finds wide-reaching references and extensive sampling for an unconventional collaboration. One that fuses together The Godfather of Streetwear’s cultural sixth sense with the materials expertise of MONCLER. Resulting in a seemingly normal collection with hidden surprises from both a technical and cultural perspective.
Apparelwmagazine.com

Street Style Pioneer Jeff Staple on the Future of the Sneaker Sharing Economy

As soon as the designer Jeff Staple joined Kyx, a new online sneaker rental service, as creative director, he experienced what he describes as “an eye-opener.”. Kyx allows members to rent a pair of hard-to-get sneakers, wear them as they please, then return them for another user to rent. You can also pay a slight premium for the option to rent only brand-new, never-before-worn shoes. “You flip a switch on your preferences and it only shows you first-time shoes only,” Staple, born Jeff Ng, told W over Zoom. “Out of over a thousand subscribers, less than 15 percent flipped the ‘new sneakers only’ switch. Eighty-five plus percent were like, ‘I’m cool to wear it if it’s been cleaned and sanitized.’ I thought it was going to completely be the other way around.”
Apparelenstarz.com

How To Dress On Trend This Summer

When the weather heats up, it's time to look forward to styles that keep you feeling and looking cool at the same time. A variety of summer fashion trends can update your wardrobe in no time. Here's how to wear some of the biggest trends this season. White Sneakers. If...

Comments / 0

Community Policy