And Just Like That, Halters Became Summer's #1 Micro-Trend

The dress trend I'm about to share with you is on the brink of fame. While still micro in stature, there is no doubt in my mind that, within just a few months, this is the dress trend you'll be seeing everywhere from summer through fall. The trend is actually more of a detail, and as previously mentioned, it's definitely still bubbling. It has to do with the shape of the bodice on the dress either coming to a sharp V-shape or being wider with seams that just graze the inside of the hip bone. After taking a look at the detail on the dresses and imagery below, you'll likely be reminded of a princess's dress or a ballerina's tutu. If that's what you see, you're not far off. One of the dresses below from Sleeper is actually named the Belle Dress for that very reason.