I decided to switch to iPhone from Android earlier this month, and I didn't think it was going to matter very much. Over the last few years while using Android phones, I easily contacted friends and family without using iMessage and FaceTime because there are so many non-Apple services that let you text and video chat in 2021. Even though the two services were going to become available as a perk to having an iOS device, I thought certainly we'd moved past whether someone was a "green bubble" or a "blue bubble" in a text message. But then after I started using my new iPhone, the following messages started coming in from several friends: