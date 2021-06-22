I Asked a Makeup Artist, Facialist, and Derm to Shop on Amazon—See Their Carts

Beauty experts, they’re just like us! Well, kind of. Of course, most of us don’t possess the professional know-how when it comes to prepping a celebrity for a red carpet sparkling with flashbulbs or assessing the health of a person’s complexion, but many of us do have one thing in common with the industry’s best makeup and skincare experts: Amazon! Despite having access to quite literally any product in the world, over the years I’ve discovered that even the most prestigious experts still count on plenty of products you can snap up during your next Amazon shopping binge. Which, to be honest, should hopefully be today since we’re in the final hours of the site’s annual Prime Day event. (You have until 11:59 p.m. PDT, friends!)