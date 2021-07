"Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed." Has anyone else had that quote burned into their mind ever since 2001? As much as I love Elle Woods' iconic character in Legally Blonde, I do have a little bit of bone to pick with her (or rather, I have a little bit of a bone to pick with that particular line). Of course, bright pink was Woods' signature, so it makes total and complete sense that she may have been more sensitive to the topic of orange, but I seriously beg to differ. At least where nail color is concerned, I happen to think orange is equal, or superior to, pink when it comes to an ultra-flattering nail moment. Plus, it's a tad less expected, which makes it all the more alluring in my eyes. But, hey, it's not just me!