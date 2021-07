DAYTON, Ohio (WIFR) - From a field of 80 female bowlers, Olivia Watton proved to be the best, by beating her Harlem High School teammate Jocelynn Eggert in the final. The U.S. High School Bowling Association did not hold the national tournament in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watton becomes the second individual champion out of Harlem after Kayla Verstraete won it in 2019.