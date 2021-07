You are told each year at this time specific time that the Minnesota Vikings have the roster to make a run in the upcoming season. Since 2015, under head coach Mike Zimmer, the team is habitually constructed to win. Then, the team alternates rather good seasons with mediocre ones. The latter part is disappointing. The 2015 defense matured ultra-quick, propelling the Vikings to a division title and the postseason — before the organization’s kicker prevented playoff advancement. Every season thereafter has stakes that involve the playoffs.