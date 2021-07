Temperatures are rising and travelers are eager to relax outside the confines of their own backyards. Nearly 70% of respondents in a recent Travelocity survey said they are planning leisure travel within the next nine months. The most important factors in the decision to travel are the cleanliness of hotel and transportation and the safety of the destination. More than two-thirds (67%) of respondents said getting a Covid-19 vaccine is also a highly important factor.