Being in shape and having big muscles do not determine your internal health. Many times, mental health issues are not physically detectable, much like cardiovascular disease. The big beautiful toned body can often lead to a false identity. Much like a boxer who shows mental toughness, he was maybe hiding his emotional fragility behind an emotional stone wall, impacting his mental health negatively. Mental toughness and strength must be optimized and used in the right way to maximize and boost mental health. Just like making your muscles strong, think of your mind like a muscle.