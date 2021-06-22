Cancel
Study shows brain differences in interpreting physical signals in mental health disorders

EurekAlert
 17 days ago

Researchers have shown why people with mental health disorders, including anorexia and panic disorders, experience physical signals differently. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, found that the part of the brain which interprets physical signals from the body behaves differently in people with a range of mental health disorders, suggesting that it could be a target for future treatments.

