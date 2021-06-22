SPORTS: VGK returns to Vegas tied (1-1), Carl Nassib comes out & PLL comes to Vegas

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and current Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher and Carl Nassib has made history becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib took to his Instagram page to make the video announcement, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to share the news. Nassib also announced that he will be donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention program for LBGTQIA youth. The announcement has sent waves throughout the sports world, and the world as a whole, as a new chapter in the LBGTQIA community has started being written.