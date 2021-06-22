SPORTS: VGK returns to Vegas tied (1-1), Carl Nassib comes out & PLL comes to Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas coach Peter DeBoer can’t think of a more challenging position for a player to be in than goalie Robin Lehner having to bide his time backing up Marc-Andre Fleury during a playoff run. Lehner might not have as accomplished a resume as Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, but is renowned for his intense nature that feeds off any hint of being doubted. The two goalies have established a bond of respect in being able to put aside their competitive egos for the common good.news3lv.com