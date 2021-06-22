Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

SPORTS: VGK returns to Vegas tied (1-1), Carl Nassib comes out & PLL comes to Vegas

By Bryan Salmond
news3lv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Vegas coach Peter DeBoer can’t think of a more challenging position for a player to be in than goalie Robin Lehner having to bide his time backing up Marc-Andre Fleury during a playoff run. Lehner might not have as accomplished a resume as Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion, but is renowned for his intense nature that feeds off any hint of being doubted. The two goalies have established a bond of respect in being able to put aside their competitive egos for the common good.

news3lv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vgk#Pll#Vgk#Pll#Las Vegas Raiders#Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
NFL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Buccaneer Carl Nassib makes NFL history, comes out as gay

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and current Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher and Carl Nassib has made history becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib took to his Instagram page to make the video announcement, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to share the news. Nassib also announced that he will be donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention program for LBGTQIA youth. The announcement has sent waves throughout the sports world, and the world as a whole, as a new chapter in the LBGTQIA community has started being written.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julian Edelman Shows Support For Raiders’ Carl Nassib For Coming Out

Carl Nassib on Monday made history as the first active NFL player to come out as gay. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end made an admiral and eloquent public announcement on his personal Instagram page, using the spotlight as an opportunity to highlight the work done by The Trevor Project, an organization for suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Carl Nassib Coming Out

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib made NFL history today, becoming the league’s first openly gay player. “What’s up people,” Nassib said in his announcement video on Instagram. “I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania. I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.
NHLwesb.com

Lightning Top Canadiens 5-1 In Game 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Lightning lit up the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 last night in game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Tampa Bay star, Nikita Kucherov continued his spectacular postseason, recording two goals and an assist to become 1 of just 3 players in NHL history to have scored 30-plus points in consecutive postseasons. The other two are Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. All of Kucherov’s points came in the third period, breaking the game open for Tampa Bay.
NHLESPN

Jake Evans replaces Joel Armia in Canadiens Game 1 lineup

TAMPA, Fla. --  Jake Evans replaced Joel Armia in the Montreal Canadiens lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Armia missed practice on the eve of the series when he went into NHL COVID-19 protocol. He was cleared and flew on a private plane to Tampa hours before the game and took the ice for warmup but was still scratched.
NHLsemoball.com

Canadiens' Weber fined for slash on Lightning star Kucherov

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Shea Weber's wallet is a little lighter heading to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. The NHL on Tuesday fined the Montreal defenseman $5,000 for slashing Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov during the third period of the Canadiens' 5-1 loss to the Lightning in the opener of the best-of-seven series.
NHL977rocks.com

Tampa Bay takes Game One of Cup final

The Tampa Bay Lightning took Game One of their Stanley Cup Playoff Series with a 5-1 victory last night over the Montreal Canadiens. Nikita Kucherov scored twice and had an assist to lead the defending Stanley Cup champions. Game Two is Wednesday in Florida. The Los Angeles Clippers held off...
NHLcrossingbroad.com

ESPN Names NHL Coverage Team

Still sounds weird to say that. But that’s reality as the Worldwide Leader takes over the league broadcasting rights after NBC decided to step aside after many years. ESPN’s play-by-play commentary will be led by Sean McDonough. Steve Levy will run the studio team and also call games, while additional play-by-play comes from John Buccigross, Bob Wischusen and Leah Hextall.