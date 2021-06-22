Superabsorbent polymer solubilized instantly by decrosslinking with sodium hypochlorite
Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs), which are typically composed of crosslinked poly(sodium acrylate), absorb a large quantity of water and retain the absorbed water even under the application of pressure to the swollen gel [1, 2]. Owing to their high water-holding ability, SAPs have been utilized in various fields, including the fabrication of sanitary products and desert greening. Because a typical SAP can absorb water up to several hundred times its own weight, a swollen SAP is always heavy and burdensome for disposal. Some biodegradable SAPs have been reported [3]. However, degradation of such degradable SAPs proceeds slowly, and high degradability and high chemical stability are generally incompatible with each other.www.nature.com