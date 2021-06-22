Superabsorbent polymer solubilized instantly by decrosslinking with sodium hypochlorite

Renal cell carcinoma is the second malignant tumors in the urinary system with high mortality and morbidity. Increasing evidence suggests that long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) play critical roles in tumor development and progression. In the current study, based on the publicly available data obtained from GEO and TCGA database, we identified five prognosis-related lncRNAs with the ability to predict the prognosis of patients with renal cell carcinoma. Among them, the uncharacterized and upregulated lncRNA RCAT1 (renal cancer-associated transcript 1) was identified as the key lncRNA. Our data further revealed that the expression of lncRNA RCAT1 was significantly upregulated in renal cell carcinoma tissues and cells. Gain-of-function and loss-of-function studies showed that lncRNA RCAT1 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and invasion in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, we verified that lncRNA RCAT1 could abundantly sponge miR-214-5p, which served as a tumor suppressor in renal cell carcinoma. Significantly, miR-214-5p overexpression could attenuate the promotion of cell proliferation and metastasis induced by lncRNA RCAT1. Moreover, we found that E2F2 was a direct target of miR-214-5p, and lncRNA RCAT1 could protect E2F2 from miR-214-5p-mediated degradation. Taken together, our findings suggested that lncRNA RCAT1 could enhance the malignant phenotype of renal cell carcinoma cells by modulating miR‐214‐5p/E2F2 axis, and lncRNA RCAT1 might be a novel prognostic biomarker and a potential therapeutic target for renal cell carcinoma.