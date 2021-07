What was already been a pretty good year for Andrea Filler got a whole lot better on Sunday. After getting married on March 21 to former Northwestern baseball player and Chicago attorney Kyle Ruchim, Filler was named to the Italian women's Olympic softball team on Sunday. The Bishop Dwenger product and shortstop helped the Italians to the European Softball Championship this week by leading the squad in hitting. The Italians had already qualified to compete in Tokyo, but waited until after the European tournament to name their Olympic squad.