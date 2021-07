Zack Snyder’s: Justice League (also known as the Snyder Cut) will be available to own on 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray, this coming September, according to ScreenCrush. For those that preferred the Snyder cut to the Joss Whedon cut, this is amazing news. Not much has been confirmed as far as bonus content, but with all the groundswell for the Snyder Cut, you can be sure that there will be tons of extra content that may exceed the film’s run time of 4 hours and 2 minutes. Although there is confirmation of both a standard and a black and white cut of the film included, which follows in the steps of Logan Noir, which is the black and white cut of Logan. In my opinion, Logan should have been released initially in black and white due to it playing like a colorless superhero movie.