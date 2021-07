TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Erik Cernak was one of the most unlikely players to score the first goal of the Stanley Cup Final. But that is what the Tampa Bay defenseman did in the Lightning’s 5-1 win Monday night over the Montreal Canadiens in a game marked by unexpected and fluky goals as the defending champions jumped to an early lead in the best-of-seven series. Cernak, playing in his 46th playoff game, beat Carey Price from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat in the opening period. Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot also got his first postseason goal in a game in which pucks went off bodies and gloves for goals.