My adult child wants to move interstate, but with the grandchildren. How do I navigate my emotions?. Being a parent and having a close bond with your children when they are adults is just so amazing. We talk to each other about everything and anything. They are not only your children but your best friends. However, I can tell you what’s better than that – being a grandparent. I never thought that I would ever be one, I had always hoped to but never actually imagined what it would look like or feel like.