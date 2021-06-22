Breathable Plant-Based Sneakers
The 'Drizzle' sneaker is an eco-friendly footwear option from Drip Design that will provide wearers with a distinctly more sustainable take on the classically casual shoe style. The shoes are crafted using a blend of TENCEL material that's sourced from trees and are thus far more eco-friendly when compared to synthetic alternatives on the market. The shoes maintain a lightweight construction that is rated to be 1.7-times lighter than other sneakers with a weight of just 6.7-ounces.www.trendhunter.com