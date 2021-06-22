Breathable Plant-Based Sneakers

Fendi's Nano leather bag charms tap into the popularity of miniatures but they're as functional as ever thanks to pockets and other fine details. Inspired by its iconic Peekaboo bags, Fendi created the Nano Peekaboo Charm, which is complete with its own locking buckle mechanism, Nappa leather and gold-finish metalware. The tiny bag is available in a range of colors and it can be worn in several ways. Thanks to an adjustable chain strap, the style can be worn as a crossbody piece or attached to a belt or bag for added style and functionality.