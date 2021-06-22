Cancel
Flood Warning issued for Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Wetzel by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 00:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Wetzel FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN ALLEGHENY, FAYETTE, GREENE, WASHINGTON, SOUTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND, NORTHWESTERN MARION, MARSHALL, NORTHWESTERN MONONGALIA AND WETZEL COUNTIES At 1224 AM EDT, local officials have reported many instances of flooding across the warned area due to heavy rainfall. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Morgantown, McMurray, Greensburg, McKeesport, Washington, Uniontown, Jeannette, Moundsville, Canonsburg, Latrobe, Connellsville, New Martinsville, Bellaire, Waynesburg, Mannington, Star City, Gastonville and West Mifflin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov
#Nws#Mount Lebanon#Extreme Weather#Wetzel Flood
