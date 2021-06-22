Concerts this weekend launch Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub in East Naples

Tickets went on sale Monday for the grand opening weekend of Ben Allen’s Backyard Grill & Pub, which is replacing the Brooks Burgers location in Freedom Square, 12655 Tamiami Trail E., in East Naples. Festivities start at 6:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday with performances by the Ben Allen Band between 8 and 11 p.m. both nights as well as JP Soars & The Red Hots 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The cover charge is $20 for both nights. The restaurant’s menu showcases comfort food such as burgers, mix-and-match kebabs, finger foods, nachos, pizza, smoked brisket, prime rib and more. The bar also will offer a variety of beers, bourbons, whiskeys and cocktails. Purchase tickets by calling 239-304-9552.