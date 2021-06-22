Florida, regional unemployment rates continue to improve

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Friday that Florida has experienced 13 consecutive months of job growth, gaining 595,000 private-sector jobs over the year and 839,800 jobs since the height of the pandemic. Florida’s unemployment rate of 4.9% has remained below the national rate of 5.8% for 10 consecutive months. Florida’s unemployment rate has dramatically lowered over the year, decreasing by 9.3%, DEO reports. The unemployment rate in the Fort Myers area remained unchanged at 4.6% in May, down from 13.9% reported in May 2020. The Fort Myers area private sector employment increased by 16,600 jobs over the year, an increase of 7.9%. The unemployment rate in the Naples area was 3.7% in May, down from 13.1% reported in May 2020. The Naples area private sector employment increased by 15,300 jobs over the year, an increase of 12.1%. The regional industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 12,200 jobs total in the Fort Myers and Naples areas.