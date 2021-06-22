Cancel
Naples, FL

Siena Lakes continuing care retirement community opens first phase

gulfshorebusiness.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grand opening of Siena Lakes continuing care retirement community will be celebrated with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting this morning in North Naples. Managed and developed by Baltimore-based Erickson Senior Living, the new community’s 35-acre campus on Orange Blossom Drive between Airport-Pulling and Livingston roads. Siena Lakes helps meet the demand for senior housing in North Naples and also provides significant local economic benefits, Erickson says. In addition to offering spacious apartment homes and amenities, Siena Lakes will create 250 career opportunities and is anticipated to generate millions in regional economic activity each year, including tax revenues from property and sales, the company reports. Already reserved are 75% of the 355 planned one-level independent living apartment homes in its first and second phases. The second phase is still being built by Kaufman Lynn Construction.

www.gulfshorebusiness.com
#Retirement Community#Independent Living#Senior Housing#Siena Lakes#Erickson Senior Living#Orange Blossom Drive#Kaufman Lynn Construction
