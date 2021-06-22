Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Me, Inc: Ariel Williams

By Kierra Frazier
yr.media
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriel Williams has gone viral on Twitter after sharing her invention online: a bonnet with a pocket. Williams founded Barbiana Collections two years ago and has been selling bonnets ever since. She came up with the idea of adding a pocket to store small items such as hair ties or bobby pins.

