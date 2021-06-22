Cancel
Congress & Courts

Lawsuit challenging CA women-in-boardroom law revived

Kenosha News.com
 17 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit that challenged California's law requiring women to be placed in hundreds of corporate boardrooms. In a unanimous ruling, three judges of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said a shareholder has the legal right to sue over the 2018 law, the Los Angeles Times reported.

