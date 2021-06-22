Can we grow chickpeas on the moon? It’s possible — and here’s why we just might want to do it

What do body wash, packing materials, fleece clothing, toothpaste, industrial scrubbers, and tires have in common? Each of these products – along with hundreds more – either contain or break down into tiny particles of plastic over their lifetimes. Cosmetic companies have been embroiled in controversy for the past several years over their use of plastic microbeads, a manufactured microplastic used in a variety of facial scrubs and exfoliants, and it has long been known that littering and poor waste management practices can lead to the presence of plastic consumer products in the ocean. Doing laundry has even been shown to release tiny plastic fibers into the water supply, which are small enough to bypass water filtration systems and enter the environment.