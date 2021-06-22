Amazon Echo Buds are on sale at their new lowest price ever for $79.99 — Wireless Charging Buds are $99.99

Amazon’s Echo Buds are on sale for $79.99 for Prime Day. At 33% off their regular price of $119.99, this is the new lowest price they have ever been. These are the 2nd-gen buds that were released just a couple of months ago and greatly improve on the 1st-gen models in both sound quality and comfort. These earbuds come with a wired charging case but you can also get the Echo Buds with a Wireless Charging Case for $99.99, which is 29% off its regular price of $139.99. If you opt for the wireless case, you may want to grab the Echo Buds Wireless Charging pad for $17.99 that is made specifically with a recessed area for the case to sit. Note that buying the bundle that includes the Echo Buds and the charging pad, unfortunately, doesn’t save you any more than buying the two separately.