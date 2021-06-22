Cancel
How Def Leppard made On Through The Night, by Joe Elliott

By Ken McIntyre
loudersound.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We had the time of our lives making that album. We were young kids – Rick Allen was 15, I was 19 – and we were recording our first record at Tittenhurst Park, where John Lennon lived before he sold it to Ringo! And I drew the long straw, so I got Lennon’s old bedroom with the amazing view. By the time we got there, December ’79, the place had changed. The white room where you saw John and Yoko doing Imagine, there was a pool table in there now.

