Do Just One Thing

A water heater is a vital part of the home, but did you know there's one annual chore you need to do to keep it in tiptop shape? That's right, you need to flush it out. Mineral sediment builds up in the tank over time, and it needs to be removed to help your water heater perform well. Failing to flush it out can cause the bottom of the tank to rust, leading it to fail and eventually forcing you to buy a brand-new water heater. Step-by-step instructions to flush a water heater can be found online.

